Zeitler will be sidelined for "a little while" after injuring his calf in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

It still remains to be seen how long Zeitler will be sidelined, but as of now, he doesn't seem to be in any jeopardy of missing Cleveland's Week 1 matchup against the Steelers. Spencer Drango replaced Zeitler during Thursday's practice and figures to get the bulk of the reps in his stead.