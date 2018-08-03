Zeitler (calf) is expected to be out two weeks, Steve Doerschuk of CantonRep.com reports.

Zeitler, who signed a five-year, $60 million contract with the Browns last offseason, will be back in time for the regular season, barring a setback. Look for Spencer Drango to see first team snaps at right guard as long as Zeitler is out.

