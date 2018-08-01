Browns' Kevin Zeitler: Suffers undisclosed calf injury
Zeitler suffered a calf injury on Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Zeitler was removed from practice due to an undisclosed calf injury. Given that little information has been released about Zeitler's injury, he should be considered questionable for the time being. The 2012 first-rounder is a key piece of Cleveland's sturdy O-line, and should Zeitler be forced to miss significant time due to injury it would mean increased first-team reps for Spencer Drango and Geoff Gray.
