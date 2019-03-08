The Browns are trading Zeitler and a fifth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for pass rusher Olivier Vernon and a fourth-round selection, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants are getting a massive upgrade on the offensive line while further weakening a defense that already had major issues. Signed to a five-year, $60 million contract during the 2017 offseason, Zeitler was a 16-game starter for Cleveland the past two years and further cemented his reputation as one of the top interior linemen in the league.