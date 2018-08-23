Zeitler (calf) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Eagles, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Zeitler was initially ruled out for two weeks due to his calf injury but it's now approaching three since he's practiced. The team may just be exercising caution with their starting guard, who signed a long-term deal this past offseason. Look for Spencer Drango to continue seeing reps with Zeitler sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories