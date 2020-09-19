Hodge caught both targets for 39 yards and played 33 offensive snaps (57 percent) in Thursday's 35-30 win over the Bengals in Week 2.

Hodge is locked in as the No. 3 wideout, having played 56 percent of the offensive snaps through two weeks. His two targets were down from the three he had last week, but the Browns were able to play their designed offense, unlike in last week's blowout loss to the Ravens. If the Browns continue to run 60 percent of time as they did Thursday, there will be little chance of Hodge breaking out of the 2-to-3 target range.