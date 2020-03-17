Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Back with Cleveland
Hodge will remain with the Browns after the team placed a contract tender on the exclusive rights free agent Tuesday.
The 26-year-old was used sparingly by the Browns last season, appearing in all 16 games but managing only four catches for 76 yards on 130 total offensive snaps. With both Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry subject to trade rumors this offseason and Austin Hooper coming over from Atlanta, Cleveland's receiver room remains in a state of flux. Despite the uncertainty, it's likely that Hodge will operate as a depth option and special teams player for the Browns in 2020.
