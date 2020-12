Hodge (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's road game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hodge spent time on injured reserve and also sat out Weeks 13 and 14 due to a hamstring injury, but he's now slated to suit up for a second straight game. In his eight appearances this season, he's managed to post a 9-155-0 line on 15 targets, making him no better than the third wide receiver in the Browns offense behind Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins.