The Browns designated Hodge (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
The transaction will give the Browns up to 21 days to evaluate Hodge for a return to the 53-man roster, but the wideout isn't expected to need the full three weeks before being activated. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he expects Hodge to be available for the team's Week 8 game against the Raiders, so assuming the wideout incurs no setbacks with his hamstring in practices over the next three days, he should be cleared to suit up Sunday. With Odell Beckham (knee) suffering a season-ending ACL tear Week 7, Hodge should get the chance to compete with rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones for a regular spot in three-receiver sets alongside starters Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins.