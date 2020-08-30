Hodge is working as the No. 3 receiver at Sunday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hodge missed some practice time this past week for personal reasons, but he's solidly in the mix for a depth role in the Cleveland offense. He logged 260 snaps on special teams and only 129 on offense last season, but he perhaps has a real shot at the No. 3 spot given that the competition consists of Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley, Taywan Taylor and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Of course, the Browns figure to make frequent use of formations that utilize a second tight end (David Njoku) or a fullback (Andy Janovich) instead of a third wide receiver.