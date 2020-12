Hodge (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Hodge received the designation after the hamstring injury that has sidelined him for the past two games continued to limit his participation in practice throughout the week. If Hodge can't gain clearance for Sunday's contest, Donovan Peoples-Jones would likely continue to serve as the Browns' No. 3 receiver behind Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins.