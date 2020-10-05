Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski labeled Hodge (hamstring) as week-to-week Monday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Hodge was active Sunday, but he didn't see any action in the Browns' 49-38 win over the Cowboys after injuring his hamstring in pregame warmups. As a result of Hodge's absence, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones served as Cleveland's No. 3 wideout, but he played only 44 percent of the offensive snaps and didn't draw any targets with the Browns racing out to an early lead and finishing with a 40:33 run-to-pass ratio on the day. With Hodge now looking doubtful for at least the Browns' Week 5 game versus the Colts, Peoples-Jones or Rashard Higgins could be featured more in three-receiver sets, but neither would represent a high-priority option in the passing game.
