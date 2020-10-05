site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: DNP after pre-game injury
RotoWire Staff
Oct 5, 2020
8:12 am ET 1 min read
Hodge did not play in Sunday's win over Dallas after suffering a hamstring injury during pre-game warmups.
Browns went to the next man up as the third wide receiver, rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones. Hodge had cemented the job as the third wideout, so if healthy, he will resume the job Week 5 against the Colts. More News
