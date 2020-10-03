Hodge appears to have a firm grasp of the third receiver spot, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hodge worked as third receiver for the first three games and supplanted Rashard Higgins, who was inactive in last week's win over Washington. Coaches insist Higgins is not in the doghouse, but Hodge's work on special teams gives him an edge. With Kareem Hunt (groin) questionable and JoJo Natson (knee, IR) dealing with injuries heading into Week 4 against Dallas, there could be room for both Higgins and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones behind Hodge on the active roster.