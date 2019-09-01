Hodge was claimed off waivers by the Browns on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Hodge had a strong preseason with the Rams, but ultimately failed to make the roster. Now that he's headed to Cleveland, he is a long shot to see targets and offensive snaps with a laundry list of players ahead of him on the depth chart.

