Hodge secured one of two targets for 41 yards in the Browns' 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday.

With the team waiving Antonio Callaway earlier in the day and Rashard Higgins not seeing a target during the contest, Hodge served as the Browns' main downfield target against the Steelers. The Prairie View A & M product had just made his first catch of the season in Week 10, and he also drew a pass interference penalty Thursday in addition to his game-long reception. Hodge could progressively carve out a larger role as a deep threat in coming weeks, beginning with a Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins a week from Sunday.