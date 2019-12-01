Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Good to go Week 13
Hodge (Achilles) is active Week 13 against the Steelers.
Hodge came into this contest with a "questionable" tag despite logging multiple full practices, but the Browns feel good enough about his status to activate him while Taywan Taylor is a healthy scratch. Hodge has worked his way into a minimal role in the offense, but his contributions lie primarily on special teams.
