Hodge (Achilles) is active Week 13 against the Steelers.

Hodge came into this contest with a "questionable" tag despite logging multiple full practices, but the Browns feel good enough about his status to activate him while Taywan Taylor is a healthy scratch. Hodge has worked his way into a minimal role in the offense, but his contributions lie primarily on special teams.

