The Browns placed Hodge (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hodge suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups of Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys, and coach Kevin Stefanski declared Monday that the wideout was week-to-week. With his IR placement, he'll officially miss the next three games and will be eligible to return Week 7 against the Raiders. Donovan Peoples-Jones appears to be the next man up in three-wide sets, as he played 44 percent of offensive snaps in Week 4 while Rashard Higgins was a healthy scratch.
More News
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: DNP after pre-game injury•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Entrenched as third wideout•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: No catches in win•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Another healthy dose of snaps•