The Browns placed Hodge (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hodge suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups of Sunday's 49-38 win over the Cowboys, and coach Kevin Stefanski declared Monday that the wideout was week-to-week. With his IR placement, he'll officially miss the next three games and will be eligible to return Week 7 against the Raiders. Donovan Peoples-Jones appears to be the next man up in three-wide sets, as he played 44 percent of offensive snaps in Week 4 while Rashard Higgins was a healthy scratch.

