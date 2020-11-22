Hodge caught three of five targets for 73 yards during Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

On a day in which the Browns barely topped 200 passing yards, Hodge accounted for over a third of the team's receiving yardage, thanks in large part to a game-high 42 yard reception. This was easily Hodge's best output of the season and it came in adverse conditions, which could be a positive sign for his fantasy prospects moving forward. He'll have a chance to generate more production next Sunday against a Jaguars defense that ranks near the bottom of the league in most categories against the pass.