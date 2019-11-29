Hodge (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hodge logged three full practices this week, but he's drawn an injury tag due to the tricky nature of Achilles injuries. The second-year pro plays a depth role in Cleveland's wideout corps behind Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. If he were forced to miss any time, it would mean increased depth opportunities for Damion Ratley and Taywan Taylor.