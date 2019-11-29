Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Listed as questionable
Hodge (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hodge logged three full practices this week, but he's drawn an injury tag due to the tricky nature of Achilles injuries. The second-year pro plays a depth role in Cleveland's wideout corps behind Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. If he were forced to miss any time, it would mean increased depth opportunities for Damion Ratley and Taywan Taylor.
More News
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Gets downfield successfully in win•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Makes first catch of season•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Finds new team Sunday•
-
Rams' KhaDarel Hodge: Leads team in receiving•
-
Rams' KhaDarel Hodge: Solid performance in win•
-
Rams' KhaDarel Hodge: Quiet against Cowboys•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Week 13 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a huge Week 13 for many Fantasy teams, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...