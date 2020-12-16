site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Logs limited practice
Hodge (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealerreports.
Hodge missed practice all last week, but it looks like he could be trending upward for Sunday's game against the Giants. In each of his last two appearances Hodge recorded three catches.
