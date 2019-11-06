Hodge made a 10-yard catch during Sunday's 24-19 loss to Denver.

Hodge finally made the stat sheet in the closing moments of the first quarter, catching a quick pass over the middle to convert a third-and-short and help set up a Browns field goal. The former Ram dressed while fellow down-roster options, Damion Ratley and Taywan Taylor, sat. Even if this is the beginning of a trend for Hodge getting on the field, the eight offensive snaps the sophomore receiver saw Sunday are unlikely to move the needle, especially Sunday against Buffalo's third-ranked pass defense.

