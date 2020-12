Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hodge is "progressing" through his hamstring injury, and he's optimistic the wide receiver will be available Sunday against the Giants, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Hodge missed the last two games due to the health concern, which has resulted in four straight DNPs on Browns injury reports. They will issue their first Week 15 report Wednesday, which may give an indication that Hodge is trending toward a return.