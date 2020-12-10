Hodge (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hodge sat out this past Sunday's win over the Titans, and it's unclear if he'll bounce back in time to play Monday night against the Ravens. If he remains sidelined in Week 14, added snaps/targets alongside Jarvis Landry would be available for Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
