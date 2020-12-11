Hodge (hamstring) will sit out Friday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The 25-year-old missed Week 13 due to the hamstring injury and has yet to practice this week. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hodge is "progressing," but the wideout may need to practice in some capacity Saturday to have a chance of suiting up Monday against the Ravens.
