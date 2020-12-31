The Browns reinstated Hodge from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Along with Hodge, the Browns also activated Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jarvis Landry and Jacob Phillips after all five players sat out last week's loss to the Jets following their respective placements on the list. Before sitting out the Week 16 game, Hodge had seemingly been usurped by Peoples-Jones as the Browns' No. 3 receiver, so the former may not be in line for much work on offense in Sunday's game against the Steelers.