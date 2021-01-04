Hodge caught two of two targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over Pittsburgh.

Hodge returned to action after missing Week 16 while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's been an afterthought in the passing attack all season and recently lost playing time to rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who had three targets Sunday before leaving with a concussion in the first half. Both of Hodge's targets came after Peoples-Jones left the game. The Browns extended their season with the win and will face the Steelers in Pittsburgh next weekend for wild-card playoff game. Pending Peoples-Jones' status, Hodge could be in line for increased snaps and targets, although the Browns a run-first team. If Nick Chubb and ground game is working -- it rushed for 192 yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry Sunday -- there may not be much opportunity for Hodge.