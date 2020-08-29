site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Returns to practice
Hodge (personal) returned to practice Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Hodge has missed several days this week due to personal reasons. He's looking to hook on as the team's fifth wideout, so getting back to practice will help with that goal.
