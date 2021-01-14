Hodge was activated Thursday from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Hodge got two targets on 42 percent snap share in the Browns' Week 17 win over Pittsburgh, before landing on the COVID list for a rematch in the wild-card round. Rookie wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones then took 69 percent of snaps in the 48-37 win last week, catching one of two targets for eight yards. It isn't clear which of the two wide receivers will handle the No. 3 role this Sunday in Kansas City, and it's possible they share snaps behind starters Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins.