Hodge is expected to be the deep threat replacement for the injured Odell Beckham (knee), Ellis L. Williams of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Without Beckham, the Browns have Hodge and Rashard Higgins as the next men up. Both receivers had a similar snap count in Sunday's loss to the Raiders -- Higgins had 35 snaps while Hodge played 34. Hodge has greater speed than Higgins, making him the ideal replacement as a field stretcher. Defenses may not feel the need to immediately send a safety over the top to help on Hodge, as they do for Beckham, but the Browns may want to take some shots deep to see if he can become a credible threat. If Hodge develops as a legit outside-the-numbers option, that could take the pressure off Jarvis Landry, who should see multiple defenders on most routes without Beckham.