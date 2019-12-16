Hodge failed to catch his lone target and played a season-high 30 snaps in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals in Week 15.

Hodge has been on the fringes of Cleveland's wideout depth chart this season, but he received the third-most snaps among the position group Sunday. A special teams contributor mostly, Hodge has received a greater look on offense the last seven weeks while head coach Freddie Kitchens grew weary of Antonio Callaway (released) and reduced Rashard Higgins' role. Hodge has just six targets, two catches and 51 yards over that seven-game run.