Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Season-high snap count in loss
Hodge failed to catch his lone target and played a season-high 30 snaps in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals in Week 15.
Hodge has been on the fringes of Cleveland's wideout depth chart this season, but he received the third-most snaps among the position group Sunday. A special teams contributor mostly, Hodge has received a greater look on offense the last seven weeks while head coach Freddie Kitchens grew weary of Antonio Callaway (released) and reduced Rashard Higgins' role. Hodge has just six targets, two catches and 51 yards over that seven-game run.
More News
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Good to go Week 13•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Listed as questionable•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Gets downfield successfully in win•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Makes first catch of season•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Finds new team Sunday•
-
Rams' KhaDarel Hodge: Leads team in receiving•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Early Waivers: A welcome return?
Kerryon Johnson looks like he could be back in time for Week 16, and Chris Towers says he should...
-
Injury reaction: Next Viking up
Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury was an issue yet again in Week 15, and this time, the Vikings...
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...