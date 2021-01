Hodge has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and won't be available for Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

As a result, Hodge is in line to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list later Tuesday. With Hodge out and Donovan Peoples-Jones dealing with a concussion, Marvin Hall and Alexander Hollins could see added snaps behind Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins this weekend.