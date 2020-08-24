Hodge did not practice Sunday due to personal reasons, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hodge is on the lower end of the wide receiver depth chart and will be challenged to make the final roster. He spent a full season with the Browns in 2020, catching four of 10 targets for 76 yards.
