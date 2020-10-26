Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he expects Hodge (hamstring) to return this Sunday against the Raiders, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hodge has missed the past four games due to a hamstring injury, but he's in line to start practicing this week, which would open a 21-day window for him to return from IR. This would be a timely return for the Browns, as they lost star receiver Odell Beckham (torn ACL) for the season during this past Sunday's win over the Bengals. Upon his return to action, Hodge could handle a decent workload immediately, although rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones looks like the favorite to snag the No. 3 role moving forward. Hodge produced three receptions for 51 yards over the first three games this year.