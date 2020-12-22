Hodge was not targeted and played eight offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Giants.

Hodge returned to action after missing two games due to a hamstring injury. That he only played eight snaps could be a case of bringing him back slowly or could be a sign of the team's confidence in rookie wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones, who played 36 snaps. Prior to Hodge's injury, he was the clear third wide receiver, but the rookie Peoples-Jones has thrived as a replacement since. A clearer picture of the depth chart should emerge in Hodge's second game back in Week 16 when the Browns play the Jets.