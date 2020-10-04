site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Suffers hamstring injury
Hodge suffered a hamstring injury during pregame warmups and is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Hodge was slated to be the No. 3 wideout in Sunday's game, but if he sits out, Donovan Peoples-Jones will enjoy an uptick in snaps behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.
