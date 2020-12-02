Hodge has eight targets over the last two games after totaling just seven in his previous five games.

In terms of snaps, Hodge remains a third wideout, but quarterback Baker Mayfield is looking his way more often, including a key fourth-down conversion to extend a scoring drive in last week's win over the Jaguars. He latched on with the Browns in 2019 as a special teams ace, then won the third wide receiver job in 2020. Despite the increased role on offense, Hodge's main duty to start the season was blocking for Cleveland's top-ranked rushing offense, while Odell Beckham (knee) and Jarvis Landry were the big dogs as receivers. As the season unfolded, Hodge earned a larger role. Over the last two weeks, he's caught six passes for 104 yards in wins over Philadelphia and Jacksonville.