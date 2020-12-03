Hodge was added to the Browns' practice report after he was limited participant in Thursday's session due to a hamstring injury, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Hodge wasn't included on the initial Week 13 report the Browns provided Wednesday, so the hamstring injury may have been something he picked up midway through Thursday's session. The Browns will see what Hodge is able to do at Friday's practice before determining whether he'll carry a designation into Sunday's game in Tennessee. Since returning from injured reserve Week 8, Hodge has played between 30 and 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the Browns' four contests, compiling only six receptions for 104 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets.