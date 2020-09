Hodge caught one of three targets and played 40 snaps (55 percent) in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens.

Hodge had the third-most targets and snaps among the wide receiver group, finishing ahead of Rashard Higgins, who had an edge entering training camp. As close observers of the Browns suspected, the team's third wideout was less involved in the offense than running back Kareem Hunt, who was second in receptions and tied with Jarvis Landry for second in targets.