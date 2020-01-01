Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Two targets in Week 17 loss
Hodge caught one of two targets for 19 yards in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17. He finished the season with four catches on 10 targets for 76 yards while playing all 16 games.
All of Hodge's offensive contributions came in the final nine games after the Browns tried the departed Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins as No. 3 wideouts. He was never able to carve out a significant role and shared the job with Damion Ratley. In terms of targets, both receivers were behind running back Kareem Hunt, who the Browns used as their third target after Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. Hodge becomes an exclusive-rights free agent in March 2020.
More News
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Season-high snap count in loss•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Good to go Week 13•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Listed as questionable•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Gets downfield successfully in win•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Makes first catch of season•
-
Browns' KhaDarel Hodge: Finds new team Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...
-
Rookie review: QB rankings
The rookie quarterback class had its moments but isn't ready to impact many 2020 Fantasy drafts...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.