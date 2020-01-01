Hodge caught one of two targets for 19 yards in a 33-23 loss to the Bengals in Week 17. He finished the season with four catches on 10 targets for 76 yards while playing all 16 games.

All of Hodge's offensive contributions came in the final nine games after the Browns tried the departed Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins as No. 3 wideouts. He was never able to carve out a significant role and shared the job with Damion Ratley. In terms of targets, both receivers were behind running back Kareem Hunt, who the Browns used as their third target after Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham. Hodge becomes an exclusive-rights free agent in March 2020.