Hodge was not targeted over eight offensive snaps in Sunday's 22-17 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Hodge was activated off the COVID-19 list but was used more on special teams (12 snaps) than on offense. He opened the season as the clear No. 3 wideout wideout, but his usage lagged significantly behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry. Then, as rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones improved when given a chance, Hodge fell further behind on the depth chart. Hodge becomes a restricted free agent during the offseason and is looking at a similar role, in which he's used heavily on special teams, if the Browns bring him back.