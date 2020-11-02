Hodge was not targeted in Sunday's 16-6 loss to the Raiders.
Hodge, who returned from a three-week stay on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, played 34 snaps, which is right around his season average. He and Rashard Higgins (35 snaps) are the primary fill-ins for Odell Beckham (knee, IR) and will continue to be unless Cleveland makes a deal before Tuesday's trade deadline. However, judging from the performance of the defense, which gave up 208 rushing yards and were on the field for nearly 38 minutes, the Browns need help in other areas.