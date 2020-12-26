Hodge (undisclosed) has been deemed a high-risk close contact and may not be available Sunday versus the Jets, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The same can be said for Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Browns haven't placed any of the quartet on the reserve/COVID-19 list yet, but a decision on each player's availability may be imminent. If all four are unable to suit up Sunday, Cleveland will be down to one healthy wide receiver (Marvin Hall) on the active roster.