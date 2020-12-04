Hodge (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hodge seems to have suffered this hamstring injury in practice this week, and it will unfortunately keep him out of action Sunday. With fellow wide receiver Taywan Taylor (neck) also sidelined, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones are the only healthy receivers left on the Browns' roster, but the team is expected to activate either Derrick Willies or Ja'Marcus Bradley off the practice squad for additional depth.