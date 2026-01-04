Eguakun (knee/shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's battle against the Bengals.

Eguakun battled a pair of injuries throughout the week and posted a DNP/LP/LP practice progression. He'll ultimately be held out of the Browns' season finale. Eguakun played in four games during his rookie campaign and started both Week 16 and Week 17 while with Detroit, but he was signed by Cleveland off the Lions' practice squad Wednesday and could have a chance to have a major role with the Browns nest season.