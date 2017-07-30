O'Brien signed a contract with the Browns on Sunday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With offensive lineman Chris Barker (Achilles) being waived Sunday with an injury designation, the team signed O-Brien to an undisclosed contract to fill the void. O'Brien spent the last two seasons on the Colts' practice squad and will have the opportunity to provide offensive line depth.

