The Browns signed Wilson as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Wilson ended his collegiate career at Baylor, where he totalled 44 receptions for 591 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games. The wide receiver also fielded 30 kickoff returns for 705 yards during the 2025 season. The Browns selected both KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in the 2026 NFL Draft, meaning any path to playing time for Wilson is likely through the special teams unit as a returner.