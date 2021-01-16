The Browns elevated Markway to their active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With David Njoku (hamstring) and Stephen Carlson (groin) questionable, Markway has been added to help provide depth at tight end behind Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant. His addition does not bode well for the chances of the former two with their status in question, but neither has officially been ruled out yet. Markway re-signed with the Browns' practice squad Nov. 9.