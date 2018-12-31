Browns' Larry Ogunjobi: Avoids concussion
Ogunjobi did not suffer a concussion and was cleared to return to Sunday's loss to the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ogunjobi exited during the second half to be evaluated for a concussion but thankfully was able to avoid the concussion protocol. The 24-year-old also dealt with a biceps injury earlier this month but played in all 16 games for the season.
