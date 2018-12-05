Ogunjobi (biceps) underwent an MRI on his biceps Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ogunjobi suffered a biceps injury during a Week 13 loss to the Texans, and is now awaiting MRI results which will inform him of the injury's severity. Expect an update on Ogunjobi's health, along with his chances of suiting up against the Panthers on Sunday, in the near future.

